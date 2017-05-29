How Aamir Khan’s Dangal defeated Baahubali 2 to become India’s biggest box office hit ever

It has been a big month for Indian films. Within one month, Baahubali 2 created many box office records only to be trumped by Aamir Khan's Dangal. Now that the dust has settled on ticket windows, we can confirm that Dangal is India's biggest blockbuster till date having trounced SS Rajamouli epic thanks to its mammoth box office collection in China. On Sunday, Aamir Khan's Dangal earned $137.2 million in 24 days in China. This makes Dangal China's biggest non-Hollywood earner ever. With Rs 1,662 crore ($249.8 million) earned by Aamir Khan's Dangal till date, it managed to come one up on Dangal which has earned Rs 1,623 crore worldwide till now.

Aamir Khan's Dangal trumped SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion on Sunday to become India's biggest box office earner ever. Baahubali 2, meanwhile, earned Rs 1,623 crore ($243.9 million) globally, including 1,024 crore ($153.9 million) net and 1,321 gross ($198.5 million) in India. It has earned Rs 302 crore ($45.4 million) abroad. But can Dangal manage to hold on to its crown as Baahubali 2 is all set to release in China.

Not just this, Dangal along with Priyanka Chopra-starrer Baywatch was among the top 10 worldwide earners for the week.

However, Baahubali 1 was not a big hit in China. The Chinese audience is used to Hollywood special effects, can SS Rajamouli's Baahubali The Conclusion please them?

Before Dangal, Aamir Khan's PK also did record business in China.