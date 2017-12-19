1 / 11

The latest Star Wars film, The Last Jedi has demolished whatever competition it had and occupied the top spot in a jiffy. The second iteration of the sequel trilogy, The Last Jedi opened at an incredible 220 million dollars, second only to its prequel, 2015's The Force Awakens. The film continues Rey's quest to discover her place in the galaxy far, far away as her training begins with the titular last Jedi. Luke Skywalker, who lives in a self-imposed exile. Here is the entire list of movies that had the biggest openings. All U.S. figures are taken from boxofficemojo.com.