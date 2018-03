1 / 6

With Oscars done and dusted, it is about time we look ahead at what this year has to offer in terms of big-screen entertainment. Turns out, this year has to offer a lot. Even March, usually pretty tame, is bursting with big, important releases from big studios. There is a fantasy film, a video-game adaptation, a monster movie, an animated film and a science-fiction film - something for all tastes. Here is our list of top five movies you should not miss this month.