1 / 6

The world has seen several big Hollywood movies this year. But only a few of them saw success, the rest were either strictly decent or failures. As April begins, there is hope from Avengers: Infinity War, which may be the biggest superhero film in Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps the biggest superhero film ever. Other than that, this month has only a couple of big releases, Dwayne Johnson's Rampage and John Krasinski's Emily Blunt starrer A Quiet Place. Of course, all the other movies, including Bollywood and regional cinema, may end up being washed away in the wave that would be Infinity War. Here are the five Hollywood movies you should watch this month.