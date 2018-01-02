1 / 19

2017 was dismaying for Hollywood, with some important, long-awaited big budget films tanking at the box office. The producers and studios would like to put all that unpleasantness behind them and look ahead. 2018 has a splendid lineup of movies from every genres that should cheer them up. But that is what we thought in 2017 too. Anyway, Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe itself has three big releases - Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Their rival, Warners Bros and DC, only have Aquaman, a film worth looking forward to, the catastrophe of Justice League notwithstanding. Then there is a film set in the Star Wars universe, a superhero-horror film, out-and-out horror films, a couple of fantasy films, and a lot more. Here is the full list.