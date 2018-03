1 / 7

The month of February has been great for a few Hollywood movies. One of the movies we are obviously talking about is Chadwick Boseman and Michael B Jordan starrer Black Panther. The movie raked up a total of 899.9 million dollars at the BO. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson's erotic drama Fifty Shades Freed also performed well at the box office, earning 345.8 million dollars. Other films that outshone their contemporaries in terms of earning money are the live-action movie Peter Rabbit, the thriller The 15:17 to Paris, Game Night and Helen Mirren's Winchester. (All the worldwide box office figures have been taken from Box Office Mojo.)