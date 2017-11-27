2 / 6

Thor: Ragnarok: This film was much awaited not because it was the third iteration in the Thor franchise, but viewers sensed a radical tonal shift in the trailers. The first two films were marred by too self-serious tone, especially the second film - Thor: Dark World being criticised for having a weak and uninteresting villain. Taika Watiti changed that with Thor: Ragnarok and moviegoers came in droves to see the film. At the time of writing, this Chris Hemsworth film has earned 790 million dollars worldwide out of which, an impressive 277 million dollars have come from domestic markets.