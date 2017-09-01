Hollywood box-office August 2017 report card

August was pretty disappointing for big Hollywood releases. Summer for Hollywood officially ends with the beginning of September. Only three films did well in August and all of them are from big studios. In fact, the last weekend is being called as the worst box office weekend in over 15 years by boxofficemojo.com. Let's take a look at the worldwide earnings of major Hollywood releases.

Samuel L Jackson and Ryan Reynolds starrer The Hitman's Bodyguard has garnered $65 million worldwide against a production budget of $30 million.

Annabelle: Creation has accumulated $219 million after having been released in the United Stated on August 11.

The disappointing adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower has collected $89 million gross worldwide at a production budged of $60 million.

While Logan Lucky is yet to be released in India, it has not done well considering its star power. Until the end of the month, its worldwide gross stands at $19.72 million.