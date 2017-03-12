Holi 2017: Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani and others have fun on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein sets

This is Divyanka Tripathi's first Holi post her marriage to actor Vivek Dahiya, which in itself is a reason to celebrate for the actor as well as her fans. Divyanka shot for a special Holi episode for her popular serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and if we go by the pictures, everyone had a lot of fun. Interestingly, Divyanka teased her fans with a promo of Nach Baliye 8 where she is set to partici[ate with husband Vivek. In the teaser, she wished her fans Happy Holi and made it clear that she is on the show to purely win it.

Actor Anita Hassanandani also posted a picture with her co-stars in which she seemed to be a bit confused. She captioned the image as ''Wondering hammaaaraaaa shot kab aayega." She also posted a video in which she is trying to eat a biscuit placed on her cheeks. Could she do it? Well, only she knows, but looking at her making cute faces was in itself a treat for her fans.

While the pictures from the shoot have bombarded the social media pages of the show's fans, lead actor Karan Patel was missing from the still. We wonder why!

The Holi episode of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will soon air on the television, and beyond drama and fun, the viewers will also witness the stars dancing on their favorite Holi tracks.

Divyanka plays the character of Ishita, who is married to Raman, played by Karan Patel.