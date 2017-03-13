Holi 2017: Akshay Kumar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Dhawan and others who show true spirits of Holi

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania in a full swing. Their film is doing really well at the box office and is proving to be a treat for the audiences. The film, which released on Holi weekend, has earned around Rs 43 crore within three days, and is sprinting towards the mark of Rs 50 crore. People are loving Varun and Alia's compatibility on screen and the song, Badri Ki Dulhania, has become Holi anthem of the year. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is a romantic drama, which showcases gender disparity existing in our country.

Holi is a fun and auspicious day. And if we talk about fun, we cannot miss Akshay Kumar. The actor, whose dance number Go Pagal brought the flavour of fun to the film as well as Holi this year, shared a video wishing his fans a very happy Holi. Akshay, who is known for his martial arts and flexibility, can be seen jumping in joy in the video. Sure to bring some smile on your face.

Anushka Sharma, who has been promoting her film through social media, yet again attracted eyeballs with her ShashiWasThere meme. The actor posted a picture with a dog and wrote, "#ShashiWasThere jab ispe rang daala gaya. Jaanwaron ko rang pasand nahi. Insaan sirf insaano ke saath Holi khelein pls! Happy & safe Holi."

Vidya Balan also chose to celebrate the festival with her fans and media personnel. The actor promoted her upcoming film, Begum Jaan, in which the actor plays madam of a brothel.

Sushant Singh Rajput shared an image which truly speaks about spirits of Holi. The actor can be seen having loads of fun.