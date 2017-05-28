Latest News
  • Hindi Medium success party: Raabta actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon steal limelight from Irrfan Khan and others

Hindi Medium success party: Raabta actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon steal limelight from Irrfan Khan and others

Published on May 28, 2017 5:56 pm
  • sushant singh rajput, kriti sanon, irrfan khan

    Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium completed one week at the box office and has collected Rs 32.24 crore in India till now. There is a prediction that the film might pick up in second week as it has managed to come up with positive reviews and getting a good word of mouth. Like always, Irrfan Khan has been lauded for his performance. Raabta stars, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were few of the guests who were invited at the celebration. Despite being subject to various rumours around their alleged relationship, the two have so far decided to ignore the gossip and make appearances hand-in-hand anyway. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Irrfan Khan, irrfan khan pictures, irrfan khan images, irrfan khan photos, irrfan khan pics, irrfan khan news

    Irrfan Khan who has been receiving a lot of appreciation for Hindi Medium, recently had an AMA session on Twitter with his fans under the hashtag #PuchoIrrfanSe. He is presently working on another Hollywood project titled Puzzle. When a fan asked him if he is engaged in any Hollywood projects, he wittily replied," yes there is ... kuch to google kar lo ! :)". He has worked in various Hollywood movies like Inferno, Jurassic World, Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire to name a few. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • raabta, sushant singh rajput, kriti sanon,

    Raabta stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon looked pretty and comfortable in each other's company. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • irrfan khan, irrfan khan son, irrfan khan baabil khan, baabil khan irrfan khan

    Irrfan Khan posed with his elder son Baabil Khan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Irrfan Khan, irrfan khan hindi medium, irrfan khan pics,

    Irrfan Khan also posed with other stars at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi medium, deepak dobiryal irrfan khan

    Hindi Medium actor Deepak Dobriyal was also present at the event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • amol gupte, amol gupta images, amol gupte pics, amol gupte

    Bollywood director Amol Gupte also arrived at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • angad bedi, angad bedi pictures, angad bedi images, angad bedi pics,

    Dear Zindagi actor Angad Bedi also attended the success bash. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Radhika Apte, Radhika Apte pics, Radhika Apte images, Radhika Apte pictures,

    Radhika Apte also made an appearance. She will soon be seen in Akshay Kumar's film, Padman. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Sidharth Roy Kapur, Sidharth Roy Kapur pics, Sidharth Roy Kapur images, Sidharth Roy Kapur pictures, Sidharth Roy Kapur images,

    Sidharth Roy Kapur posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Bhusan kumra , divya khosla

    T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar and his wife Divya Khosla were also present at the event. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Homi adjania, Homi adjania pictures, Homi adjania images, Homi adjania pics, Homi adjania

    Raabta producer Homi Adjania, who has directed films like Finding Fanny and Cocktail in the past, also joined the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Mallika Dua, Mallika Dua images, mallika dua pictures, mallika dua actor, mallika dua stories

    Actor-comedian Mallika Dua was also one of the guests. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express