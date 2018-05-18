1 / 12

The makers of High Jack hosted a screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Other than the film's cast which includes Sumeet Vyas, Mantra and Sonnalli Seygall, guests seen at the screening were Vicky Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Sanya Malhotra, Mithila Palkar, Kriti Kharbanda, Karan Tacker and Shikha Talsania. Scroll to see all photos. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)