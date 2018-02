1 / 8

Rani Mukerji, who will be seen next in Hichki, recently visited the sets of Dance India Dance season 6 to promote her upcoming film. In Hichki, Rani, who is back on the silver screen after four long years, will portray the role of a school teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome. The film is set to hit the screens on March 23, 2018. Check out the pictures of Rani from the sets of DID 6.