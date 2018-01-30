1 / 6

South Indian heartthrob Nivin Pauly's next film Hey Jude, also starring Trisha, is set to open in cinemas on Friday. Easily one of the most-awaited films in the Malayalam film industry, the film is helmed by acclaimed director Shyamaprasad. The trailer has already created a good buzz among moviegoers and it is also set to draw the attention of the Tamil film audience, thanks to Trisha. Hey Jude was cleared by the censor board with a clean 'U' certificate paving the way for its theatrical release on February 2.