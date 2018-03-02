1 / 10

Hindu traditions say that Holi marks the beginning of spring, and thus it is a joyful, resplendent celebration in which people from all walks of life take part. Needless to say, our beloved Bollywood celebs are not untouched by its effect. Celebs from abroad are also not wholly unaffected. They are invariably curious about this peculiar festival when the whole India goes crazy and slightly mad with ecstasy. Thus, we have American rapper Pharrell Williams enjoying the festival. Here are the photos.