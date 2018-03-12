Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2018: SRK-Gauri to Ranveer-Deepika, Bollywood dazzled on the red carpet
Best of Express
- Rajya Sabha polls: Naresh Agarwal joining BJP spoils SP, BSP's numbers game; here's how
- Maharashtra farmers’ protest LIVE: Agitation called off as CM Fadnavis accepts most demands
- BusinessRetail inflation dips to 4.44 percent from 5.07 per cent
- Amid protests over PNB scam, bill to confiscate economic offenders' properties tabled in Lok Sabha
- INX Media case: Delhi court sends Karti Chidambaram to Tihar till March 24, no special cell for him
- EntertainmentOctober trailer: Five major takeaways from Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu's unusual romance
- EntertainmentSridevi Chennai prayer meet: Suriya, Jyothika, AR Rahman and other Tamil stars attend
- EntertainmentKarisma Kapoor, ex-husband Sunjay Kapur celebrate daughter Samaira’s birthday, see inside photos
- EntertainmentOmerta poster: Rajkummar Rao calls it his toughest character, see photos
- SportsIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming
- SportsRabada takes centre stage as South Africa beat Australia
- SportsBolton ton helps Australia beat India
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9+ review blog: Design, display and a lot more
- TechnologyApple's new 13-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display to launch in June: Report
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9 passes scratch, burn, and bend tests with flying colours
- LifestyleDeepika Padukone works this sculpted gown like the powerful diva she is