Hazel Keech’s birthday: Yuvraj Singh proves he is the best husband. See pics

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding was a much celebrated affair, in the presence of not only cricketers but also Bollywood celebs. As much as Yuvraj makes news for his on-field performances, his personal life is no different. He ensures that he does not fail as a husband despite keeping busy. The cricketer, who tied the knot to Bollywood actor Hazel last year, is in the spotlight yet again, this time for being the best husband. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Yuvi celebrated Hazel's birthday in a grand way, and along with a picture, he posted a sweet message for his better half. He wrote, "Hey hazey it's your birthday welcome to the have be mature side ! Never mind just do your thing ❤❤ ❤❤❤ " The party, for sure, looks a grand one and we cannot help but take note of the invitees which includes cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Angad Bedi. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Angad shared a picture of Hazel from her wedding and welcomed her into the 30's club. Harbhajan, on his part, sent his wishes by sharing another picture from the party. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The couple's friend Lisa Bocarro posted a picture of Hazel. She captioned the image as, "Happy birthday Haze! Wow it's been a whirlwind of change since we celebrated it last year. Quite a lil journey, to our 3amchats, sushie dates & lounge of the sofa kinda movie nights..here's to the best years ahead welcome to the 30's! our side of the fence, trust me they're the best ;)...lots of love" (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Yuvraj and Hazel got married on November 30 last year. The much-in-love couple has been sharing quite many candid moments from their happily wedded life. (Source: Photo by Instagram)