Latest news

Hazel Keech’s birthday: Yuvraj Singh proves he is the best husband. See pics

Published on February 28, 2017 6:31 pm
  • yuvraj singh, hazel keech, hazel keech birthday, yuvraj singh birthday, yuvraj hazel, harbhajan singh, hazel keech birthday party, indian express news, entertainment news

    Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding was a much celebrated affair, in the presence of not only cricketers but also Bollywood celebs. As much as Yuvraj makes news for his on-field performances, his personal life is no different. He ensures that he does not fail as a husband despite keeping busy. The cricketer, who tied the knot to Bollywood actor Hazel last year, is in the spotlight yet again, this time for being the best husband. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • yuvraj singh, hazel keech, hazel keech birthday, yuvraj singh birthday, yuvraj hazel, harbhajan singh, hazel keech birthday party, indian express news, entertainment news

    Yuvi celebrated Hazel's birthday in a grand way, and along with a picture, he posted a sweet message for his better half. He wrote, "Hey hazey it's your birthday welcome to the have be mature side ! Never mind just do your thing ❤❤ ❤❤❤ " The party, for sure, looks a grand one and we cannot help but take note of the invitees which includes cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Angad Bedi. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Hazel Keech's birthday: Yuvraj Singh proves he is the best husband. See pics

    Angad shared a picture of Hazel from her wedding and welcomed her into the 30's club. Harbhajan, on his part, sent his wishes by sharing another picture from the party. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • yuvraj singh, hazel keech, hazel keech birthday, yuvraj singh birthday, yuvraj hazel, harbhajan singh, hazel keech birthday party, indian express news, entertainment news

    The couple's friend Lisa Bocarro posted a picture of Hazel. She captioned the image as, "Happy birthday Haze! Wow it's been a whirlwind of change since we celebrated it last year. Quite a lil journey, to our 3amchats, sushie dates & lounge of the sofa kinda movie nights..here's to the best years ahead welcome to the 30's! our side of the fence, trust me they're the best ;)...lots of love" (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Hazel Keech's birthday: Yuvraj Singh proves he is the best husband. See pics

    Yuvraj and Hazel got married on November 30 last year. The much-in-love couple has been sharing quite many candid moments from their happily wedded life. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

  • Hazel Keech's birthday: Yuvraj Singh proves he is the best husband. See pics

    And one look at the pictures only proves that Hazel had an amazing birthday, thanks to Yuvi. Seems like all the husbands need to pull up their socks now. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

More from this section

    Best of Express