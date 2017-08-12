Haseena Parkar star Shraddha Kapoor sings a duet with Sanket Bhosale on The Drama Company’s latest episode

The latest guests on Krushna Abhishek's new comedy show The Drama Company were the cast and crew of Haseena Parkar including Shraddha Kapoor and director Apoorva Lakhia and looks like they had a fun time on the sets. Shraddha's real-life brother Siddhanth Kapoor also accompanied the cast. Going by the pictures, Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, Karan Grover, Sanket Bhonsle and Ridhima Pandit did their best to entertain the Haseena Parkar cast along with the audiences. From different acts to singing and dancing, seems that it will be a truly entertaining episode for viewers.

A source from the set also revealed, "Shraddha Kapoor is an extremely talented girl. It was also Siddhanth Kapoor’s first television appearance and he was more than excited to be at The Drama Company. The star cast of Haseena Parkar was enjoying the acts performed by immensely talented artists on the set which made it a memorable night for them.”

Being a perfect sport, Shraddha Kapoor even sang a duet song with the very talented Dr. Sanket Bhosale aka Baba on the show.

Looks like, Karan Grover dressed as Gabbar left the stars in splits with his funny acts.

Ridhima Pandit was seen setting the stage on fire with her dance moves on the song ‘Mehbooba’.