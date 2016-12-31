Happy New Year: Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and others ring in 2017 with friends and family

It's time to bid adieu to 2016 and give a warm welcome to 2017. While many of you might have already planned your New Year, do not miss on what our Bollywood stars are up to. Aamir Khan who was quite nervous before the release of Dangal is now riding high on its huge success. The actor is in the scenic Panchgani with his wife Kiran Rao. He landed there to celebrate his 11th wedding anniversary and since he admires the serene atmosphere of the hill station, he will also be celebrating New Year there.

Buzz around Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra vacationing in Amsterdam have been going around from the day the alleged couple was spotted at Mumbai airport. Alia shared her photo on her social media account but she made sure that her location remains undiscoverable since she didn't caption the picture. Also, she posted another picture of a landscape and just wrote "view" along the picture. From the airport pictures, it doesn't seem that Siddharth and Alia's relationship is going through a rough phase. They were spotted laughing together, happy in each other’s company.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan was spotted together in Dubai with their sons Hredaan and Hrehaan. Hrithik had a tough 2016 with a series of legal cases slammed against him. He is now prepping up for his January 2017 release, Kaabil. Hrithik earlier celebrated Christmas with his sons in the French Alps and now the trio is in sun-kissed Dubai to ring in the New Year.

Star couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna took a flight to Cape Town with their friends and family to steal some memories on this New Year. Akshay also celebrated Twinkle's 42nd birthday there and planned to stay back for New Year too. Posting a video, he wished his fans a Happy New Year. He wrote, "Here's wishing you all a fruitful and Jolly New Year! :) #GoPagal tonight.."

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Khan are undergoing counseling sessions after they filed for divorce. But the duo still shares a friendly equation. This, we can say as we get hold of their happy picture together welcoming the New Year 2017. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora shared a picture from Goa where the ex-couple was celebrating New Year’s Eve with their close friends.

Goa is a one stop destination for all party lovers and our desi girl is no exception. Priyanka Chopra who took a break from work and landed in India to be with her friends and family on Christmas and New Year is in Goa at her farmhouse to have fun with her mother and some close friends.

Bipasha Basu will be celebrating her first New Year with husband Karan Singh Grover in Australia. She shared some pictures from her vacation on her Instagram account and captioned one picture as, "Me and My Mr. Awesome❤️Welcoming #2017 with love"

Devgn family is in London to ring in New Year 2017. Ajay Devgn shared a picture with his children Nysa and Yug on his social media account. We miss Kajol in the picture though.