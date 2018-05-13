8 / 26

Shilpa Shetty also shared a number of photographs with a beautiful caption. "This is the best role of my life, and I already won an award in the form of you before I played it😇Still feels like yesterday when you were inside me.. Gosh! how time flies.Its amazing to now see my heart beat outside of me...Viaan-Raj , Thankyou for choosing me😬😍😘And I got my FIRST handwritten card today🤗😢😬Happy Mother’s Day to my mom , love you to the moon and back ..and to all you #SuperMoms #wonderwomen , Sending u all a #grouphug #loveyourmom #respect #gratitude, " posted the actor. (Source: Photo by Instagram)