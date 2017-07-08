Happy marriage anniversary Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya: Best moments which define this much-in-love couple

It is a special day for Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya. This Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame couple has happily completed its one year of togetherness. Divyanka and Vivek, who got engaged at a private ceremony on January 16 last year, had an elaborate wedding according to Hindu traditions on July 8. From sangeet to mehendi ceremony, main wedding day to their reception on July 10 at Vivek’s hometown Chandigarh, everything made news. And over the year, we saw how the two celebrated festivals together, expressed their love for each other and not to forget, they are also the winners of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. While the two have flown off to the romantic locales of Europe, to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, we take you back to the few best moments their shared together.

In a recent interview with indianexpress.com Divyanka smilingly confessed, "I miss the days when we were dating – those long drives, hanging out, spending time and getting to know each other. They are the memories that will always hold special in our life."

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya are a perfect couple and feel that marriage is the best thing that could have happened to them.

The much-in-love couple's chemistry and concern for each other was also well portrayed in all their Nach Baliye acts.

We cannot miss to mention the beautiful love letter the two exchanged recently.

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya fans call them 'DiVek' and they never fail to pass their love for their fans. The couple has also mentioned in the past that it was their fans who made them think of getting into this beautiful relationship, and finally tying the knot.

From perfect wedding photoshoots, to wedding video confessions about each other, to being on each other's side, Divyanka-Vivek have lived and enjoyed every moment so perfectly.