Happy Father’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan to Shahid Kapoor, here are Bollywood’s top fathers

Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam rule the internet and we know why. The father-son duo have always managed to make us weak in the knees when we see adorable photographs of them. It could be at a cricket match, or it could be SRK trying to be the Spider-Man for his son. Both are equally adorable. When it comes to Suhana, the actor is even writing a book for her and we are curious to know what he has to tell her about the world of cinema. His equation with his elder son Aryan Khan has become visibly friendly.

Hrithik Roshan has two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The star has given us a peek at his parenting style with the amazing vacation pictures that he posts of himself and his sons. From the recent time when the two kids did a handstand on the yacht to the time they spent together during the New Year's, it only proves he is a great dad.

Aamir Khan has been quite protective about his kids, and has always wanted to give them a normal life. Not many know that his son Junaid Khan was an assistant director in PK. Even recently, Aamir posted a cute throwback picture with his little son Azad Khan. Aamir's equation with daughter Ira is more of a friend.

Saif Ali Khan, father of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and quite recently, Taimur Ali Khan is yet another star daddy who has managed to earn his fans respect for the way he treats his kids. From not wanting to hide Taimur from media glare, to being worried about his daughter's choice of profession - this man is just like any other dad who wants the best for his kids.

Ajay Devgn, father to Nysa and Yug has been a responsible father. From creating awareness about educating girls to considering his kids the best birthday gifts - he has showed his love for his children beautifully.

Akshay Kumar is quite protective when it comes to his adorable daughter Nitara. He even mentioned how answering her tricky questions used to turn his day around, and that she resembles her mother when it comes to these questions. His son Aarav, is another source of pride and joy for this father.