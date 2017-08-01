Happy Birthday Taapsee Pannu: At 30, she is en route to becoming a superstar

Before she made a mark in Bollywood with her gripping performance in Pink that came out in 2016, Taapsee Pannu had already become a household name among the Tamil and Telugu film audience. She made her acting debut with 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. While filmmakers mostly cast her in their films to up the glamour quotient, she also did memorable movies like Aadukalam, Gundello Godari, Mr. Perfect and Arrambam among others. However, post the success of Pink, Taapsee has seemingly turned very choosy about her films. It seems like she has vowed not to take on eye-candy roles anymore.

Naam Shabana will indeed remain as one of the most memorable movies in her career as it's rather the first Indian movie, which focused on the making of a woman spy. Besides her onscreen performances, her courage to call a spade a spade adds more layers to her stardom and makes her a good example to follow. Of late, she has expressed some strong opinions about the film industry that usually treats the female actors as inferior to their male counterparts in terms of salary and onscreen characters. She also revealed that the box office failures of her films were blamed on her as she was accused of bringing bad luck.

Taapsee Pannu earned more respect when she took on veteran Telugu filmmaker Raghavendra Rao, who launched her acting career down south.

Recalling her first-day shooting experience, Taapsee ridiculed Raghavendra Rao, who had a coconut thrown at her midriff.

Taapsee has impressed and inspired more people with her outspoken views on the issues faced by women in the industry.

Taapsee is currently basking in the success of her previous films. She is also awaiting the release of Telugu film Anando Brahma. And she recently completed shooting for her next Bollywood film Judwaa 2.