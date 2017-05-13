Latest News
Happy Birthday Sunny Leone: There is more to Sunny Leone’s past than just being an adult film star

Published on May 13, 2017 9:31 am
    In 2012, the temperature of the Bigg Boss house were soaring as it hosted the adult film star Sunny Leone. During her stint on the show, she managed to grab many eyeballs and her count of fans just got higher. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was so impressed with Sunny that he signed her for his film, Jism 2, while she was a contestant on the reality TV show. You might have known all of this, but there is more to her past than just being an adult film star. Scroll through to find out what you have not known about the Laila of Bollywood until now.

    Sunny Leone's parents named her Karenjit Kaur Vohra. But as she featured in the Penthouse magazine and an interviewer asked what she would want her name to be, she said Sunny and the last name, Leone, was picked by people. She only suggested Sunny.

    Before joining the adult film industry at the age of 19, she was studying to be a pediatric nurse. But her first job was at a German Bakery.

    In contrast to her image, Sunny is someone who would like to spend her time reading instead of partying.

    If you think Jism 2 was the first Bollywood movie offered to Sunny, you are wrong. It was Mohit Suri's Kalyug but due to Sunny's demand of $1 million for the movie, the filmmaker had to drop the idea of starring her in his film.

    Sunny Leone was a bit of a tomboy while growing up. She used to play street hockey with boys of her locality. In an interview, she also revealed that she was a girl who played with GI Joe's instead of Barbie or made forts instead of castles.

    Talking about her relationship with husband Daniel Weber, Sunny says that she never signs any project without discussing it with Daniel.

    The actor might have come out as a daredevil often but bugs and insects freak her out.

    Sunny Leone discovered her bisexuality at the age of 18.

    One of the first Bollywood films that Sunny Leone watched with her mother was Kal Ho Naa Ho and she cried throughout the movie.

