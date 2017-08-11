Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: From 90s dramatic styling to his newfound hotness, here’s how he is redefining norms
Suniel Shetty turns 56 today. And while we only state this for some that they are "ageing backwards", Suniel Shetty is literally living this life. Going by his new found looks, he is redefining hotness. Suniel took a sabbatical from showbiz between 2014 and 2017. During this break from the industry, he understood himself. The actor recently returned and made his small screen debut with India’s Asli Champions… Hai Dum. And more than the show, it was his chiseled body, bearded look and drooling physique that caught the attention. This was surely a departure from what we've seen in his films from the 90s, where he flaunted long hair, even long over coats and a clean-shave look. Scroll on to see how Suniel Shetty has undergone a transformation over the past few years.
Suniel Shetty made his debut with Balwaan in 1992. In a career spanning 25 years and still counting, he has done 110 films. His best films include Dilwale, Gopi Kishan, Mohra, Border, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan and Main Hoon Na among others.
Suniel Shetty's famous songs like "Jhanjhariya", "Ladki Sheher Ki Ladki", "Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum" and "Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein" still finds a place in our 90s playlist.
Suniel stood for the typical tall, dark and handsome Indian man. His fashion style also included goggles, hairy chest and mostly black clothes, a hit in those times.
The star's recent looks caught the eye, mainly when his daughter Athiya Shetty posted a picture with him on Instagram. Sunil's new hairdo, beard and pumped up body just couldn't be missed.
Suniel Shetty will play the villain in A Gentleman, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. Will he walk away with all the limelight? Whatever happens, Suniel definitely won't disappoint.