Happy Birthday Suniel Shetty: From 90s dramatic styling to his newfound hotness, here’s how he is redefining norms

Suniel Shetty turns 56 today. And while we only state this for some that they are "ageing backwards", Suniel Shetty is literally living this life. Going by his new found looks, he is redefining hotness. Suniel took a sabbatical from showbiz between 2014 and 2017. During this break from the industry, he understood himself. The actor recently returned and made his small screen debut with India’s Asli Champions… Hai Dum. And more than the show, it was his chiseled body, bearded look and drooling physique that caught the attention. This was surely a departure from what we've seen in his films from the 90s, where he flaunted long hair, even long over coats and a clean-shave look. Scroll on to see how Suniel Shetty has undergone a transformation over the past few years.