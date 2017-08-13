Happy Birthday Sridevi: These pictures prove she is an epitome of grace, beauty and elegance

Today is the day when words like beauty and hard work got its personification in Sridevi. An actor who has completed the journey of 50 years in the industry, and has done remarkable work in 300 films, Sridevi is still on a roll making every newbie of the industry run for their money. The actor started her journey in films at the age of four, when she shared screen space with Telugu superstar NT Rama Rao as his daughter. Recently, the actor, who was once a daughter or a granddaughter in her career, turned on-screen mother, creating more opportunities for older actors in the industry. (Source: Photo by Express Archive)

Sridevi married Bollywood filmmaker Boney Kapoor but she won hearts of millions of men out there, and even her co-stars. Before marriage, she was linked with Nagarjuna and the strongest link-up was with Mithun Chakraborty. In fact, a few claim that she was married to him for a brief period. But has the rumours affected her career? No way!

Sridevi might be old but her grace, charm and screen presence is as same as how you might have seen her during Chaalbaaz times, which is more than two decades ago. People wanted to see her then, they want to see her now.

Sridevi was one of the highest paid actors of her time.

The actor has done films in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu. And in all the languages, she has managed to work with superstars. In fact, when it comes to Bollywood, the actor did films with present superstars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Recently, Sridevi appeared on screen with MOM, produced by Boney Kapoor. Through this film, she proved that age is just a number.