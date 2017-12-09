1 / 8

In a career that has lasted over 45 years, Shatrughan Sinha has been known for his heroic screen presence, unique dialogue delivery and some really strong performances in front of the camera. In the 70s, with films like Kalicharan, Paras, Dost & Kaala Pathar, Sinha established his strong hold in Bollywood and received love from audience across the country. On Shatrughan Sinha's 72nd birthday, here's looking back at the actor's illustrious journey.