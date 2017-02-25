Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor: An actor, father, husband and son, the perfect family moments of Shahid

This birthday is very special for Shahid Kapoor. He is receiving high praises for his performance in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon. From being a loving husband to a protective dad to his 6-month old baby girl Misha, this is indeed a special birthday for him, as his fans are seeing a completely different side of Shahid. Scroll to see Shahid's relationship with wife Mira Rajput, Misha, father Pankaj Kapoor, mother Neelima Azeem, and his entire family.

Shahid's relationship with his wife Mira is simply adorable. Be it the clicks that he shares on social media to making public appearance hand-in-hand, specially the one on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, they are known as the most 'in love' couple of Bollywood, in recent times. On becoming the new-age mascot of arranged marriages Shahid feels, "Ya, I don’t take that seriously! I believe in the institution of marriage. Whatever works… Some can find love and then marry them, as long as it works. Marriage demands a lot from you and needs commitment. I won’t propagate one over the other. It is marriage, work around it, learn to be happy, that’s all I would like to say!"

The actor welcomed daughter Misha with wife Mira on August 26 last year. He kept us waiting for a long time to give the first glimpse of the baby girl. For someone who has never shied away from posting lovely moments with Mira Rajput, was wary when it came to their first child. He kept everyone waiting, but the first photograph of Misha saying hello to the world was worth all the wait.

Recently, when indianexpress.com asked Shahid about the biggest change fatherhood brought in his life, he said, "Fatherhood has brought in a lot of changes. Now I want to go back home often, earlier I would just like hanging around, and have fun. Now I go back home as soon as possible."

Talking a little about Shahid's family, his mother Neelima Azeem is a kathak dancer and an actor. After his parents got divorced, Shahid stayed with his mother and his maternal grandparents. Shahid Kapoor’s father, Pankaj Kapur got remarried in 1989 to actor Supriya Pathak. We have often heard and sometimes seen that the Rangoon actor shares cordial relationship with his step-mother, Supriya. In fact, if you can recall, he even wanted her contribution to be acknowledged for the film Mausam, and sought her to be credited as the assistant director.

hahid Kapoor is also a protective brother. His half-brother, Ishaan Khattar, son of Neelima and Rajesh Khattar has been in the headlines recently regarding his debut in acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's movie Beyond the Clouds. Shahid was a fifteen-year-old teenager when Ishaan was born. Ishaan was also a part of Shahid's recently celebrated pre-birthday bash, hosted by wife Mira.