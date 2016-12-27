Happy Birthday Salman Khan: These unseen pics will make you fall in love with Salman all over again

Salman Khan is one star of Bollywood who has ruled the box office and our hearts for almost 28 years now. Call him the 'Tiger of Bollywood', 'Blockbuster Khan', 'Box-office King', Bhaijaan, Sallu or anything, the love of his humungous followers is growing by the day. From romance to comedy, action to double roles, we have seen Salman try everything under the sky through the various roles he has portrayed all through these years. And we just love him for that. Be it his style or his pun, be it his body or his controversial love life, Salman has been in the limelight for a lot of reasons. As Salman turns 51, we bring to you a few of his unseen pics. We are sure these will not only give you a nostalgia jolt but also make you fall in love with the birthday boy, all over again. Take a tour!

Salman Khan made his acting debut with a supporting role in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi in which his voice was dubbed by someone else. His first leading role in a Bollywood movie was in Sooraj Barjatya's epic romantic family drama Maine Pyar Kiya, which was released way back in 1989. The film still stands as one of India's highest-grossing Bollywood films. It also earned Salman his first nomination for a Best Actor.

Salman Khan returned to success in 1994 with his second collaboration with director and close friend Sooraj Barjatya in the romantic flick Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The film had Madhuri Dixit as Salman's co-star.

Salman was one adorable kid. We just cannot recognise him as a cute little baby here. He is seen with his mother Salma Khan.

Salman Khan did not become a heartthrob recently. With his blockbuster films and applause-worthy dialogues, he was a born star. Thanks to brother and director Arbaaz Khan who shared a pic on Instagram, we got to see this cute image from Salman Khan’s childhood. It also has other Khan-daan kids, including Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. Salman’s mother Salma can also be spotted in the same pic.

In this one, we see the Khan brothers with father and writer Salim Khan.

Salman Khan has teamed up with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in two films - Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.