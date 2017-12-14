Happy birthday Rana Daggubati: Five times the Baahubali hunk proved he is more than an actor
Best of Express
- ElectionsGujarat Assembly elections Live Updates: PM Modi casts vote in Sabarmati
- Jisha rape and murder case: Convict Ameerul Islam awarded death sentence by Kerala court
- PM Narendra Modi commissions INS Kalvari, India's 'deadliest' submarine
- Rajasthan hacking: 516 people from across India donate Rs 3 lakh to Shambhulal Regar’s wife
- NGT clarifies Amarnath cave shrine not declared as silent zone
- EntertainmentAnushka-Virat's Mumbai reception invite has a very important message attached to it. See photo
- EntertainmentHappy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: The outsider who became television's reigning queen
- EntertainmentFiroz Nadiadwala on Neeraj Vora's death: Lost battle to save my brother and friend
- EntertainmentActor-director Neeraj Vora passes away
- SportsWATCH: Rohit reveals secret behind 200 to Ravi Shastri
- SportsAustralia Vs England, Live Cricket Score Ashes 2017
- SportsAshes: No evidence 3rd Test under fixing threat, says ICC
- TechnologyGoogle Assistant now out for Android Lollipop 5.0 phones, Android tablets
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition India launch today: How to watch livestream, features, etc
- TechnologyApple iOS 11.2.1, tvOS 11.2.1 updates now ready to download, fixes HomeKit bug
- LifestyleClassical Music Mahotsav Begins: Sawai Gandharva, Day 1, Notes of celebration, romance, & tributes to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi