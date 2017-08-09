Happy Birthday Hansika Motwani: At 26, she is a force to be reckoned with down south

Actress Hansika Motwani is another Punjabi girl, who has been ruling the big screen down south for the last 10 years. She turned a year older on Wednesday. At 26, she has acted with all most all the leading actors of the South Indian film industry and continues to be the one of most sought-after actors for roles in romantic comedies. After making a mark in Tamil and Telugu cinema, she is all set to foray into the Malayalam film industry with an upcoming crime thriller Villain. What's more, she will be sharing the screen space with none other than Superstar Mohanlal in the film.

Hansika Motwani's role in Mohanlal's Villain will indeed be one of her memorable roles, as for the first time she will be playing a character with shades of grey. In an extended cameo, she will be playing Vishal's girlfriend. Both Vishal and Hansika will cross swords with a retired cop, essayed by Mohanlal. The film, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan, is expected to show Hansika in a different avatar. She has made her career only playing chubby, charming and happy-go-lucky girls in Tamil and Telugu movies.

Hansika Motwani delivered one of her most hilarious performances in Romeo Juliet as a greedy girl, who is on a lookout for a rich boyfriend.

Engeyum Kadhal gave Hansika Motwani another memorable character Kayalvizhi. While the film did not live up to the expectations at the box office, her cute performance in this romantic drama cemented her position among her fans.

Oru Kal Oru Kannadi is another super hit romantic comedy in Hansika Motwani's career.

At a time when the entire industry was bitten by a horror-comedy bug, how can Hansika Motwani insulate herself from the madness? She played a ghost in Aranmanai, a horror comedy series.

As a boxing sports fan, Hansika Motwani once again charmed the audience with her performance in Maan Karate, a romantic comedy again.