Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are five things you did not know about this charming actor

Dulquer Salman is the heartthrob of Malayalam film industry and after OK Kanmani, his fan base has grown by leaps and bounds. From films like Ustad Hotel, Bangalore Days, Charlie to Jomonte Suvisheshangal, he has proved his talent as an actor. Dulquer is all set to make his Tollywood debut with the bilingual biopic of veteran actor Savitri. He is married and was recently blessed with a baby girl. From Solo, Parava, and then Mahanati - he has multiple projects in his kitty. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Dulquer Salman is a man-child. No, we are not kidding! He has an obsession when it comes to cars. From matchbox size car model collections to shooting on the sets with old cars, the man loves four wheelers. He posted this picture, and captioned it, "When your nephews and friend's kids decide your model cars ought to be parked and not displayed in cupboards! #scale118 #unclefirst #collectorsecond #kidsthesedays #gotthenephewsintocars #sistergonnakillme." Should we say more? (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Not just an actor, the handsome young man sings beautifully too. He has sung songs composed by Gopi Sundar. "Chundari Penne" in Charlie to the recent number "Vaanam Thilathilaykkanu" in CIA - he seems to love singing too! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

He loves kids. Not just his baby girl, who already has her father 'wrapped around her pinkie', but kids in general. This adorable pic was posted by the star about his daughter and he said, "Tiny in my hands, big on her feet! #missingbabysmells #pebbles #putchkoo #mygirl #princess #babyboo #ourlittlelady #bubblespebbles #andme." He even posted another picture of school children waving hi at him. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Not just cars, the man loves road trips. Be it kick starting his bike, or going on a long drive. He is up for it all. He, in fact, posted pictures from his trip from Bangalore to Kochi through Bandipur, Mudumalai and Coonoor sometime back, and they look lovely. (Source: Photo by Instagram)