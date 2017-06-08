Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: From Bobby to Finding Fanny, here is why we thank her for being a part of Bollywood

Dimple Kapadia turns 60 today. The actor who hardly looks her age is both elegant and beautiful. Considered as one of the most beautiful women in the industry, Dimple Kapadia secured a place for herself in the hearts of her fans with her onscreen work. One of the leading actors of her times, Dimple was considered a sex symbol back then. Yes, we are talking about a time which was four decades back, when she made her debut with Bobby. Wife of late superstar Rajesh Khanna, mother of Twinkle and Rinke Khanna and of course Akshay Kumar's mother-in-law, Dimple is also Akshay's 'best friend in Bollywood', as he calls her that. As Dimple turns a year older today, we go back in time to pay tribute to this brilliant actress. Scroll on.

Dimple Kapadia had dreams of being an actor right from childhood. It was Raj Kapoor who discovered her at an early age of 13 and later introduced her in his film Bobby. The film, a teenage love story, was a huge success and Dimple was awarded the Filmfare Best Actress Award too. When Dimple was shooting for Bobby opposite Raj Kapoor’s son Rishi, many speculated a roaring love affair between the youngsters. However, Raj Kapoor was against the romance.

Immediately after the release of Bobby she tied the knot with superstar Rajesh Khanna. Dimple Kapadia met Rajesh Khanna who was 15 years her senior. She was a huge fan of the superstar and was bowled over when he proposed to her. They tied the knot at Dimple’s father Chunnibhai Kapadia's family bungalow in Juhu in March 1973, when she was just 16 years old.

Her fairytale marriage soon turned ugly, especially when Rajesh Khanna banned her from returning to films after her wedding. The couple had two daughters – Twinkle and Rinke. Dimple separated from Rajesh Khanna in April 1982 and returned to films two years later.

Her comeback film after her separation, Saagar was controversial, but earned her critical acclaim. In 1987, Dimple starred opposite Jackie Shroff in Kaash, which is said to be one of her best performances. In the 1990s she appeared in several art films like Drishti, Lekin and Antareen. In 1991, she appeared in Prahaar.

Dimple has time and again proved that she can play all kinds of roles as we saw her films like Dil Chahta Hai, Leela, Luck by Chance, Cocktail, Dabangg and also Finding Fanny.