Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: How the dusky ramp beauty went on to rule Bollywood’s horror genre

Bipasha Basu, the Bengali beauty was born on 7 January 1979 in Delhi. She used to live there till the age of 8 and studied at the Apeejay High School. Bipasha had once said, "Due to my dusky skin, I was considered ugly in my younger years." She later shifted base to Kolkata.

Bipasha won a supermodel contest in 1996, and then began her journey as a fashion model. She travelled to New York as part of the contest. She gushes, “I was spotted by the world famous photographer, Steven Mizhel, and featured in Vogue magazine. I was thrilled and soon had plenty of projects coming my way.” She did a number of brand endorsements in New York but soon returned to India, her home country.

After ruling the ramp and several modelling assignments for many years, Bipasha made her acting debut playing a negative role opposite Akshay Kumar in 2001 thriller Ajnabee. But Ajnabee was not exactly the first project she was offered in Bollywood. Filmmaker J. P. Dutta had earlier offered her a role in his project titled Aakhri Mughal. Bipasha had signed it immediately. But later, it got shelved, as Dutta turned to make Refugee. But Ajnabee gave a good launch pad to Bipasha as she went on to pick her first Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for the hit film.

In 1999, Bipasha Basu and Vivek Oberoi featured in an advertisement, that got banned for Indian television broadcast. It never saw the light of the day due to its so-called 'bold' scenes. But several years later, the ad found its way on social media where Vivek is acting as a charming prince who is all set to take his bride away, played by Bipasha.

Bipasha got her career high when she starred in Pooja Bhatt's erotic thriller Jism in 2003 alongside then boyfriend John Abraham. The film established her as one of the sexiest female actors in Bollywood.

Bipasha had also made several appearances in music videos of Sonu Nigam, her most famous being in the song "Tu" from Sonu's album Kismat. She even did Sonu's song "Tera Milna" from Jaan. Bipasha made a guest appearance in Jay Sean's music video "Stolen".

Bipasha has also done films in Tamil, Bengali and Telugu languages. Until now, she has delivered memorable roles in films like Raaz, No Entry, Corporate, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Race, Dhoom 2 and Dum Maro Dum. Off late, she had chosen to do mostly horror-suspense genre. Bipasha also hosted television show Darr Sabko Lagta Hai.