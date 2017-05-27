Latest News
  • Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: From being a ladies man to sweeping all limelight from daddy Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam is already a superstar

Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: From being a ladies man to sweeping all limelight from daddy Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam is already a superstar

Published on May 27, 2017 1:18 pm
  • AbRam Khan, AbRam shah rukh pictures, abram shah rukh cute photos, AbRam image

    Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's munchkin, AbRam has taken his baby steps in the world, he has become the most loved child on the internet. His adorable smile, his innocence, and his cute funny antics take away all the limelight from his star daddy and the netizens cannot stop drooling over this handsome kid. He is the apple of his father's eyes. Unlike his elder brother Aryan Khan and sister Suhana Khan, AbRam is not tad shy infront of the media and is more outgoing. Not only this, on the sets of Shah Rukh's movies, its AbRam who takes over the crown of King of Romance as he gets showered with a lot of kisses and love from SRK's leading ladies. As AbRam turnfs four today, we collect all those moments when we just couldn't take our eyes off this little bundle of joy.

  • shah rukh khan kids, shah rukh khan children, abRam birthday, shah rukh abram golden temple, abRam image

    After AbRam grew a little older, Shah Rukh Khan found his partner in crime in his youngest son. From playing video games, going out on a ride to seeking blessings of God, SRK does it all in the company of AbRam. Sometime back, the father-son duo gave the perfect awe moment to the onlookers as the two visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

  • abRam shah rukh cute moments, abram khan shah rukh khan son, abRam khan date of birth, abram khan image

    Once Shah Rukh was doing a Facebook live with the team of TVF (The Viral Fever) when AbRam walked in to say hello to his dad. However, little did he know about the presence of journos and cameras in the room. AbRam’s walking into the live chat and talking to his father without caring about the presence of others took everyone by surprise and made the video one of the cutest things to watch.

  • abram tattoo, shah rukh abram tattoo, shah rukh khan abram photos, shah rukh abram images

    The newest superstar of Bollywood, AbRam has already started copying his actor dad Shah Rukh. As SRK sported a tattoo for his upcoming film directed by Imtiaz Ali, little AbRam didn't stay behind. At the tenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL), AbRam sat in the lap of his father and sported a similar tattoo on his neck.

  • shah rukh khan fans, AbRam khan fans, abram khan birthday wishes, srk abram eid, srk abram images

    When his father waves and greets his fans in his signature style from the balcony of his residence during festivals and his birthday, AbRam greets them too. He is more camera-confident than any child of his age.

  • shah rukh khan, abram, shah rukh abram, shah rukh film promotions, abRam birthday, abRam cute images

    While Shah Rukh Khan gets busy with the promotions of his films, AbRam in his own cute ways tries to help daddy.

  • shah rukh khan, AbRam shah rukh IPL, ipl srk, abram images

    Shah Rukh Khan never forgets to bring along his lucky charm AbRam to the IPL matches of his team Kolkata Knight Riders.

  • shah rukh khan, abRam khan, abram birthday, abram age, abram srk image

    The father-son duo captured during a candid conversation.

  • abram childhood, abram birthday, abram childhood images

    Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam spent some quality time with each other at Juhu Beach.

  • Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: From being a ladies man to sweeping all limelight from daddy Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam is already a superstar

    Shah Rukh Khan's love for his youngest son, AbRam has been quite evident ever since he introduced him to the world.

  • shah rukh khan, abram pose shah rukh khan, srk abram image

    Like father like son.

  • shah abram ipl, shah rukh abram pictures, shah rukh abram image

    AbRam is the happiest kid when daddy Shah Rukh Khan is around.

  • abram khan, abram khan adorable photos, abram khan photos, shah rukh khan family photos

    Shah Rukh Khan you might have a huge female fan following but your son AbRam is the real charmer.

  • abram image, abram birthday, abram age, abram cute pictures

    We cannot stop gushing over these overtly cute pictures of birthday boy, AbRam Khan.

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express