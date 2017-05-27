Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: From being a ladies man to sweeping all limelight from daddy Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam is already a superstar

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan's munchkin, AbRam has taken his baby steps in the world, he has become the most loved child on the internet. His adorable smile, his innocence, and his cute funny antics take away all the limelight from his star daddy and the netizens cannot stop drooling over this handsome kid. He is the apple of his father's eyes. Unlike his elder brother Aryan Khan and sister Suhana Khan, AbRam is not tad shy infront of the media and is more outgoing. Not only this, on the sets of Shah Rukh's movies, its AbRam who takes over the crown of King of Romance as he gets showered with a lot of kisses and love from SRK's leading ladies. As AbRam turnfs four today, we collect all those moments when we just couldn't take our eyes off this little bundle of joy.

After AbRam grew a little older, Shah Rukh Khan found his partner in crime in his youngest son. From playing video games, going out on a ride to seeking blessings of God, SRK does it all in the company of AbRam. Sometime back, the father-son duo gave the perfect awe moment to the onlookers as the two visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Once Shah Rukh was doing a Facebook live with the team of TVF (The Viral Fever) when AbRam walked in to say hello to his dad. However, little did he know about the presence of journos and cameras in the room. AbRam’s walking into the live chat and talking to his father without caring about the presence of others took everyone by surprise and made the video one of the cutest things to watch.

The newest superstar of Bollywood, AbRam has already started copying his actor dad Shah Rukh. As SRK sported a tattoo for his upcoming film directed by Imtiaz Ali, little AbRam didn't stay behind. At the tenth season of Indian Premier League (IPL), AbRam sat in the lap of his father and sported a similar tattoo on his neck.

When his father waves and greets his fans in his signature style from the balcony of his residence during festivals and his birthday, AbRam greets them too. He is more camera-confident than any child of his age.

While Shah Rukh Khan gets busy with the promotions of his films, AbRam in his own cute ways tries to help daddy.

Shah Rukh Khan never forgets to bring along his lucky charm AbRam to the IPL matches of his team Kolkata Knight Riders.

The father-son duo captured during a candid conversation.

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam spent some quality time with each other at Juhu Beach.

Shah Rukh Khan's love for his youngest son, AbRam has been quite evident ever since he introduced him to the world.

Like father like son.

AbRam is the happiest kid when daddy Shah Rukh Khan is around.

Shah Rukh Khan you might have a huge female fan following but your son AbRam is the real charmer.