Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Various aspects of Aamir’s life before he became a superstar
-
Today, we know Aamir Khan as a Bollywood superstar, who closes the box office and sweeps away all major awards by delivering the best film during the month of December, year after year. Only last year, his Dangal broke all possible records, collecting over Rs 385 crore. Aamir Khan is one of the most loved stars for various reasons. He can convincingly play a 20 year old even when he is in his 40s, he does not stick to any particular kind of genre and he is open to experimenting with his roles. Aamir also does not necessarily feel the need look glamorous to tell a good story on screen. That is how we have known Aamir Khan all these years. Here we give you some of his rare moments. Scroll on.
-
There's a reason why Aamir Khan has managed to gain the title of 'Mr. Perfectionist.' The actor is ready to don any character, even if it is about turning into a woman. You have seen him as Haanikarak Baapu, and Mangal Pandey, but do you remember him turning into a beautiful lady in Baazi? Such is his talent, that he even carried off a woman's attire with utmost ease. It is not everyday that a superstar goes to such a level to entertain the audience.
-
His protruding ears give us the clue that this cute little boy is indeed Aamir Khan.
-
Seen here, Aamir Khan with his younger brother Faisal Khan.
-
Aamir Khan with his mother.
-
The two brothers have worked in movies like Mela, Qyamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. We can see their father Tahir Hussain.