Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Various aspects of Aamir’s life before he became a superstar

Today, we know Aamir Khan as a Bollywood superstar, who closes the box office and sweeps away all major awards by delivering the best film during the month of December, year after year. Only last year, his Dangal broke all possible records, collecting over Rs 385 crore. Aamir Khan is one of the most loved stars for various reasons. He can convincingly play a 20 year old even when he is in his 40s, he does not stick to any particular kind of genre and he is open to experimenting with his roles. Aamir also does not necessarily feel the need look glamorous to tell a good story on screen. That is how we have known Aamir Khan all these years. Here we give you some of his rare moments. Scroll on.