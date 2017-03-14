Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: How Aamir spent the day, his top quotes on nepotism, politics and more

Aamir Khan turned 52 on March 14 and the actor had a busy day. However, unlike other stars who prefer partying or going on a vacation, Aamir kept a low profile. The actor spoke about many things during a press conference in Mumbai. Aamir shared his views on nepotism, politics and doing a biopic on Rakesh Sharma. Thereafter, Aamir Khan visited the set of popular Marathi TV show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Here's a look at Aamir Khan's top quotes from the day. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan on nepotism: When asked about his opinion on nepotism, the actor spoke, "In general, I think it's a very normal human emotion to try and help people who you love and care for. It doesn't have to be someone who is part of your family, it could be someone you care for. It's a very natural emotion. I try to make sure that in my work, I don't let it interface. As a creative person, I am responsible to my audience and I give huge importance to that. I try not to bring emotions into my work."

Aamir Khan on politics: "No. Politics is not for me. I feel there's a lot I can contribute, staying in the creative field that I am in. As an artist, a creative person, there's a lot I can contribute to society, to the nation. I would like to do that from where I am, I don't want to change."

Aamir Khan on doing Rakesh Sharma biopic: "The only film that I am working on is Thugs of Hindostan. That's the only thing I am working on. I haven't signed anything else."

On working with Amitabh Bachchan: "I am a fan of Amitji and this is my first chance of working with him. I am so excited… The kind of actor that he is, the level that he has… I am sure I will learn a lot from him and it will be a very memorable experience for me."