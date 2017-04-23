Half Girlfriend writer Chetan Bhagat birthday: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others party. See pics

When a celebrated writer like Chetan Bhagat throws a party, of course, the who's who of the industry are expected to make their presence count. Chetan Bhagat is one of those writers whose books have not only become bestsellers, but also got a life on the silver screen through various adaptations, which eventually went onto become blockbusters. Now, his book Half Girlfriend has been turned into a film, and all of us are patiently waiting for the film's release. Half Girlfriend has been directed by Mohit Suri and stars Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

In Half Girlfriend, Arjun plays the character of Madhav Jha, who would be seen portraying a middle-class Bihari guy who falls for Shraddha Kapoor's rich character named Riya Somani. While Madhav is head over heels for Riya, the latter wants to be his Half Girlfriend. The film will be exploring this new term of relationship and is scheduled for May 19 release. The trailer has received mixed reviews from the audiences while the songs have already become a rage.

Apart from the team of Half Girlfriend, Chetan Bhagat's party saw Sushant Singh Rajput, who made it big in the industry with the adaptation of his novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life into Kai Po Che. At present, Sushant is busy promoting Raabta, also starring Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh.

Shraddha Kapoor, who plays Riya Somani in Half Girlfriend, was also spotted at Chetan Bhagat's birthday get together.

Balaji Telefilms CEO Ekta Kapoor was also present at the birthday bash.

So far, around four of Chetan Bhagat's book have been adapted into films.