Half Girlfriend success party: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor celebrate with Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput and others

After collecting Rs 50.95 crore in one week, team Half Girlfriend decided to celebrate its success. Chetan Bhagat, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Mohit Suri and Ekta Kapoor were spotted having a gala time at the success party of their latest film. Despite facing competition from Hindi Medium and Baahubali: The Conclusion, Half Girlfriend managed to earn Rs 50 crore within one week. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Upen Patel, and Sushant Singh Rajput were also spotted at the success bash. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted embracing each other at the party. The two were paired opposite each other for the first time in Half Girlfriend. While Arjun Kapoor played the role of Madhav Jha, a Hind-speaking Bihari boy, Shraddha Kapoor played the role of Riya Somani, a hardcore English-speaking Delhi girl. Fate brings them together at a prestigious institution in Delhi University, where they fall in love, but Riya does not want full commitment, and wishes to be his half girlfriend. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Look who welcomed guests with open arms (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Ekta Kapoor had a fun time roaming around with the placards. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Chetan Bhagat, Arjun kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mohit Suri,were all seen at the success party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Ekta Kapoor's brother Tusshar Kapoor was also invited. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Rajkummar Rao posed for the shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )