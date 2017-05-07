Half Girlfriend pair Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s fun moments on The Kapil Sharma Show are better than the episode

Half Girlfriend stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will grace The Kapil Sharma Show, along with writer-producer Chetan Bhagat. The two actors have already shot for the episode and the pictures of them having fun on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show are making fans excited. Amid all this, what caught our eyes is the funny moments Arjun and Shraddha shared on the sets. In one of the pictures, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen teasing the camera with her team. The actor was also seen romancing her co-star Arjun while shooting the episode.

Arjun, on the other hand, unleashed his filmy avatar and danced with one of his fans in the typical Bollywood manner. Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel by the same title. Arjun plays the character of Madhav Jha, a young boy hailing from Bihar, who comes to Delhi to complete his higher education. In between, he meets Riya Somani, the character played by Shraddha and falls in love with her.

On the Kapil Sharma Show, Shraddha would also sing along with host Kapil. The two will be crooning "Tum Hi Ho" from Aashiqui 2, and Shraddha would also sing "Phir Bhi Tum Ko" from Half Girlfriend.

After revealing his filmy side, Arjun would romance with Sumona Chakravarty, one of the leading cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Arjun and Shraddha are sharing the screen space for the first time. The chemistry between the two has been creating a lot of buzz about the film. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)