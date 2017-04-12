Half Girlfriend director Mohit Suri’s birthday was a perfect reunion of Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain

Mohit Suri's birthday bash was nothing less than a throwback to the best directorials of his career. The party, hosted by his actor wife Udita Goswami was attended by the star cast of Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and his upcoming film Half Girlfriend, along with his close friends. What's interesting to know is that all his three films features Shraddha Kapoor as its female lead while Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor have respectively played her on-screen lover boys. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla and Instagram)

Shraddha also wished the director on Twitter with a sweet picture from the sets of Half Girlfriend. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Mombdi!!! love you sooo much. Proud to be your Half Girlfriend." Mohit Suri's close friend has posted some inside pictures of his birthday bash and they are not worth a miss.

Mohit and his wife Udita can be seen cutting the birthday cake with their son. The couple also posed for the shutterbugs while seeing off Shraddha at the party. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Aditya Roy Kapur, who rose to fame with Aashiqui 2, made his presence count at the party too. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra was also seen at the bash along with others. Mohit is credited to bringing out a different side of Sid in his film, Ek Villain. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)