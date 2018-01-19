Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s romantic holiday
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Padmaavat row: Supreme Court rejects plea challenging CBFC clearance
- EC recommends disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs over 'office of profit' charge
- Heavy casualties likely on Pakistani side as India responds to ceasefire violations
- SC upholds acquittal of Mahmood Farooqui in rape case, calls Delhi HC verdict 'well written'
- After Sreejith's sit-in, CBI to probe Kerala custodial death case
- EntertainmentKriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff raise the oomph quotient of Dabboo Ratnani 2018 calendar
- EntertainmentRanveer Singh shares his physical transformation from Alauddin Khilji to Gully Boy and we are shocked, see photo
- EntertainmentAishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar and others add sparkle to Mickey Contractor's bash
- EntertainmentAli Abbas Zafar on Salman Khan: I can push him to do things which others cannot
- SportsIndia beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets at ICC U-19 World Cup
- SportsAustralia vs England, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score
- SportsJason Ralston claims best figures at U-19 World Cup
- TechnologyWhatsApp Business app now on Android: Everything to know
- TechnologyDark Caracal: Malware allows hackers to spy on thousands of users in more than 20 countries
- TechnologyMWC 2018: Samsung Galaxy S9 to Nokia 9 and Moto X5, top mobiles expected
- LifestyleHollywood stars to auction their Golden Globes black dresses to raise funds for #TimesUp