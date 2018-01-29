1 / 16

Grammy 2018 was an evening of emotions, tribute and magic. While Kesha moved everyone with her soulful performance on "Praying", Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee performed "Despacito", making the audience groove to their beats. The Grammys also saw performances by Bruno Mars, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Shaggy, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Pink, Sam Smith, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga among others. Scroll on for photos from music's biggest night. (Source: Photo by AP )