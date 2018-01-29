1 / 15

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards held at Madison Square Garden in New York was a grand affair. The music awards were hosted by popular talk show host James Corden. While Bruno Mars took home the Album of the Year and Record of the Year, Lamar also won multiple awards including that of Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for Humble and Loyalty. Ed Sheeran, who was not present at the event, garnered one award for the hit track Shape of You. (Photo credit: AP)