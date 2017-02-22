Govinda appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show. But the surprise guest had us agog

If you are missing the comic flair of the hit 90s pair -- Govinda and Shakti Kapoor -- here's some good news. This weekend, they will not only come together once again, they will do it on Kapil Sharma's show. Govinda and Shakti once shared a hilarious chemistry on-screen and gave Bollywood some must-watch films. The Kapil Sharma Show brought the two legendary comedians under one roof after a long time. While Govinda is there on the show to promote his upcoming release Aa Gaya Hero, Shakti Kapoor has graced the show only to spend some time with his dear friend Govinda.

Govinda was accompanied by his wife Sunita on the show. Earlier when the couple made an appearance on the show, Sunita shook a leg with husband Govinda on one of his popular tracks. On Kapil's show though, she could not help stop laughing at all the antics.

Kapil Sharma's team delightfully threw colors at each other to celebrate the festival of Holi on the show.

Govinda had his 'Kitna Nachaa Rahee ho' moment yet again as he was seen dancing with Kiku Sharda on The Kapil Sharma Show. Earlier Govinda was seen dancing with the contestants of Indian Idol too.

According to reports, Shakti Kapoor had no plans to be on the show. It so happened that Shakti Kapoor was shooting at a nearby location and when he came to know about Govinda's whereabouts, the actor showed up to surprise his friend.