Golmaal Again: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra among others reach Hyderabad for some ‘Golmaal’

The ensemble cast of Rohit Shetty directorial Golmaal Again including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade reached the 'city of pearls' Hyderabad to shoot for the title track of the film. Just like they did 'Golmaal Golmaal' amidst a big setup and a huge crowd dancing along with them in the last three films of the Golmaal series, this one too has been shot in a humongous setup with thousand dancers supporting the lead cast of the movie. Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the song has been crooned by Brijesh Shandilya who created waves by lending his voice to Tanu Weds Manu Returns song Banno.

Known for creating larger than life title tracks for his films, it looks like filmmaker Rohit Shetty would not disappoint with this one too. To make the song a chartbuster, Rohit has done everything from getting ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya on board to making the song colourful with the help of tons of confetti and a carnival setup.

Ajay Devgn who has been a prankster on the sets of Golmaal Again seems to have had great fun while filming the song. We have got our hands on the photos from the shoot location. Though we cannot comment on the audio of the song, going by the pictures, it appears to be a visual treat for sure.

The fun cast of Golmaal Again in one frame is making it difficult for us to wait until Diwali when this crazy gang of people will make movie buffs roll on the floor with laughter.

Bhoomi actor Sanjay Dutt visited the sets of Golmaal Again and his visit has left many wondering if the Munnabhai MBBS actor has a special appearance in the comedy film.

The other star who raised eyebrows with his surprise visit on the sets of Rohit Shetty's film was Bollywood's live wire Ranveer Singh. He stayed with the cast of the film for some time and discussed his favourite genre comedy with them.