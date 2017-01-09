Golden Globe Award 2017: La La Land emerges big winner, The Crown best drama TV series

At Golden Globes 2017 awards, Ryan Gosling has won the award for the best actor in a film comedy or musical. Gosling won for his role in ``La La Land,'' which is the most nominated film at Sunday's ceremony. The actor gave heartfelt thanks to his partner, Eva Mendes, thanking her for supporting him during the film while she was pregnant with their second child and caring for her sick brother. (Source: Photo by AP)

Emma Stone wins the Best Performance by An Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. She won the award for her 2016 musical hit film, La La Land. The actor dedicated the award to her parents and was also seen being a bit emotional at the precious moment. (Source: Photo by AP)

Damien Chazelle won the Best Screenplay and Best Director for La La Land. This was the second biggest win for the film. La La Land is also a favorite for the top prize - best comedy or musical film - that is given out at the end of the show and which would cement its front-runner status at the Oscars in February. (Source: Photo by AP)

Tom Hiddleston won Best Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries - The Night Manager.Congrats! (Source: Photo by AP)

Viola Davis is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best supporting film actress. She stars in the ABC series ``Black-ish.'' Davis noted in her acceptance speech this was her fifth Globe nomination and her first win, adding, ``it's right on time.'' (Source: Photo by AP)

The Globes also awarded Tracee Ellis Ross the best actress in a television comedy during Sunday's ceremony, Black-ish. Atlanta has won the best television comedy or musical Golden Globe Award. (Source: Photo by AP)

Billy Bob Thornton is the winner of the Golden Globe Award for best TV drama actor. Thornton won for his role in the Amazon series Goliath. He plays a disgraced lawyer seeking revenge against his former firm. The award was presented by Priyanka Chopra. (Source: Photo by AP)

Claire Foy wins Best actresses award for TV series Drama for The Crown. (Source: Photo by AP)

Casey Affleck accepted the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in Manchester By The Sea, at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Source: Photo by AP)