Gold: Akshay Kumar is enamored by the beauty of Amritsar while shooting for upcoming film

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Gold' in Amritsar, is enamored by the tranquility of The Golden Temple and we couldn't agree more. While 'Gold' also stars Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor in the lead roles, it is being helmed by Reema Kagti. And Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are backing the project. Check out all the pictures of 'Gold' which have been shared till now! (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Sharing a beautiful picture from Amritsar, Akshay wrote, "A chance visit to the Golden Temple, listening to the gurbani and watching the world go by. Only word that comes to mind now : SURREAL 🙏🏻 #blessed." If you have ever been to the Golden Temple, you would definitely agree with Akshay. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Even Kunal shared another picture from the temple and wrote, "Blessed 🙏Very few places, have the amazing energy that the Golden Temple does. Each time i visit, i feel such incredible peace and tranquility #amritsar #gold." (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

Earlier in July, Akshay had shared the first still of the film and had written, "Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always :)." Gold is a biopic on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh who has brought a number of accolades to the nation. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

The first poster for the film was wittingly shared on Akshay's 50th birthday. Yes, on his golden jubilee! Akshay's caption for the same was all the more interesting. “Through every passing year, I understood life a bit better. Through every film of mine, I learned something new. They say every cloud has a silver lining, but the way I got love from my well-wishers, my dreams met their destination and my clouds got a lining of Gold. As my age #TurnsGold, here’s presenting the poster of Gold, a film extremely close to my heart.” (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

When the Gold team was shooting in London, a few fan pages uploaded the pictures from the sets revealing Mouni's look from the film. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)