1 / 7

While some celebrities have already flown off to foreign lands, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were spotted in the city. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paid a visit to Gauri Khan at her store. Tomorrow, Gauri Khan's superstar husband, Shah Rukh Khan will be announcing the name of his upcoming film with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, being directed by Aanand L Rai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )