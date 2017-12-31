Gauri Khan hosts Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at her store, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan spotted too
No Comments.
Best of Express
- After Amit Shah call, and Finance portfolio, Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel back in office
- China outcompeting us, while your master gives empty slogans: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi
- JeM militants storm paramilitary camp in Pulwama, kill four CRPF personnel
- PM Modi on triple talaq bill: After years of suffering, Muslim women have a way out
- VIDEO SPECIAL: The news that made the loudest headlines in 2017
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11 December 31, Weekend Ka Vaar: Live Updates
- EntertainmentAfter SRK, it's time to be a Suhana Khan fan for her charm; See photos
- EntertainmentRajinikanth-Kamal Haasan rivalry continues; first in movies, now in politics
- EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan to announce the title of his Aanand L Rai film on New Year's Day
- SportsVidarbha in sight of maiden Ranji title
- SportsWill enjoy swing and bounce in SA: Bhuvneshwar
- SportsSouth Africa hit by drought, may lack bounce
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi A1 starts receiving stable version of Android 8.0 Oreo
- TechnologySamsung will launch next-gen Exynos chip on January 4, likely to power the Galaxy S9
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T to get a new sandstone variant, launch set for January 2018
- LifestyleRatna Pathak Shah, Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar and more: A letter to their 18-year-old selves from the present