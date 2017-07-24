Gauahar Khan and Terence Lewis shake a leg on the sets of Krushna Abhishek’s The Drama Company

Krushna Abhishek's new show The Drama Company has been generating quite a buzz since its launch. What sets the show apart from the regular comedy shows airing on TV is the unique setting each week. Terence Lewis and Gauahar Khan recently made an appearance as guests and looks like they had a lot of fun. Scroll on for exclusive photos from the upcoming episode.

With a stellar cast including Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, Sudesh Lehri, Sugandha Mishra, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Ridhima Pandit, Tanaji and Aru Verma, the show has also been regularly pitted against The Kapil Sharma Show.

The highlight of this week's episode was when Terence Lewis raised the temperatures by baring it all and showing his 6 pack abs.

Even Mithun Da shook a leg with Terence and Gauahar in the closing act of the episode.

Well, looks like even Terence joined Krushna and Ali in their funny gigs and took the audience on a laughter riot.